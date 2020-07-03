Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Four-term ruling party lawmaker named unification minister, NIS chief as national security director
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, as South Korea's new unification minister Friday in a shake-up of his security team aimed at providing fresh momentum to troubled efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and revitalize the peace process.
Moon also tapped Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), as new director of national security.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's top nuke envoy holds talks with Chinese, Russian ambassadors
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon met separately with the top Chinese and Russian envoys to Seoul on Friday and discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
The meetings took place as Lee reported to work for the first time since his release from mandatory two-week self-isolation after returning from a trip to Washington, where he held talks with his counterpart, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nat'l human rights body investigating abuse claims by late triathlete
SEOUL -- The national human rights body said Friday it is investigating abuse claims from a late triathlete who filed a petition a day before taking her own life.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it received the petition on June 25 from the legal representative of the family of Choi Suk-hyeon, who was found dead the following day in her home in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
13 COVID-19 patients administered remdesivir in S. Korea
SEOUL -- South Korea so far has administered remdesivir, an experimental drug conventionally used for Ebola, for 13 coronavirus patients in critical conditions here, health authorities said Friday.
The medication developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc. started being supplied to treat COVID-19 patients here on Wednesday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) 4 football players caught dodging active-duty military service through self-inflicted injuries
SEOUL -- Four semi-pro football league players were caught injuring their own wrists in an attempt to avoid active-duty mandatory military service, the military recruitment agency said Friday.
The K3 league players, whose identities were withheld, intentionally damaged ligaments in their wrists by excessively turning them while holding dumbbells and received surgery for the injuries, which led them to be judged unfit for active-duty service.
-----------------
(LEAD) Army rejects transgender soldier's appeal for reinstatement
SEOUL -- The Army decided not to allow a former noncommissioned officer, who was forcibly discharged after sex reassignment surgery, to return to the military, officials said Friday.
Byun Hee-soo, 22, filed the petition with the Army in February after a military committee ruled the previous month, based on a medical examination, that the staff sergeant is unable to continue to serve.
-----------------
Virus-hit performing arts scene faces grim prospects for H2
SEOUL -- The South Korean performing arts sector has gradually returned to life after a monthslong slump, but the lingering novel coronavirus pandemic is casting a dark cloud over the scene for the remainder of 2020.
According to the Korea Performing Arts Box Office Information System (KOPIS) on Thursday, aggregate ticket sales of musicals, theatrical plays, classical concerts and other performances reached 95.24 billion won (US$79.3 million) in the first six months of the year.
-----------------
Agency says last month was hottest June on record
SEOUL -- South Korea's average high temperature rose to 28 C last month, making it the hottest June on record since authorities began collecting relevant data in 1973, a government agency said Friday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said June's average high temperature was also 1.5 C higher than the average of the past 30 years, noting the extraordinarily hot weather was caused by North Pacific high pressure and the influx of warm southwesterly winds.
