4 more USFK-affiliated personnel test positive for virus
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- Four people affiliated with American forces have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a local municipal government said Friday.
The latest COVID-19 confirmations are respectively the 66th, 67th, 68th and 69th cases reported in the city located 70 kilometers south of Seoul, public health authorities said.
Of the newly confirmed cases, two are the wife and daughter of a U.S. soldier who arrived in the country last month and had been in quarantine for the past two weeks. They had been in self-quarantine at a private home in the city and were not living on base.
The soldier had tested negative for the virus earlier, but he will be placed in isolation for the next 14 days.
Pyeongtaek also said one military personnel member, who arrived in the country via Osan Air Base on Wednesday, and a U.S. civilian contractor, who landed at Incheon International Airport the following day, have both been found to be infected with COVID-19.
"The four people have been moved to an isolation facility inside a U.S. military base and are undergoing observation and treatment," a source said.
He said the city will provide all pertinent information on the new cases as it becomes available, so as to inform the public and better safeguard the health of all citizens.
Pyeongtaek did not provide details on how many U.S. soldiers, their family members and those working at the military facilities had been infected so far, though on Thursday, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) officially confirmed 42 cases.
The city is home not only to the huge air base but Camp Humphreys, the largest USFK military facility in South Korea.
(END)