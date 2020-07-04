2nd-generation KBO star wants to see more sons of ex-players thrive

But Park isn't the biggest name when it comes to second-generation KBO players. The distinction belongs to the Heroes' outfielder Lee Jung-hoo, who won the Rookie of the Year in 2017 and is evolving into one of the league's most complete hitters. His father, Lee Jong-beom, was the best all-around player in the 1990s. He batted .393 with 84 steals as a sophomore in 1994 and was the first KBO player with at least 30 home runs, 30 steals and a .300 average in a season in 1997 with 30 homers, 64 steals and .324.