Korean-language dailies

-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Donga llbo)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to promote inter-Korean ties (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Segye Times)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Seoul picks late President Kim Dae-jung's aide as new spy agency chief (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Moon reshuffles his security team to revive inter-Korean ties (Korea Economic Daily)

