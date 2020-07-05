Sporadic cluster infections push new virus cases above 60 for 3rd day
SEOUL, July 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed above 60 for the third consecutive day Sunday as infections outside the Seoul metropolitan area continued to swell, putting further strain on the country's virus fight.
The country added 61 cases, including 43 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,091, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea added 63 new cases on both Friday and Saturday.
Of the locally transmitted infections, 15 cases were newly identified in Gwangju, 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
The increase from the city was mainly attributable to a Buddhist temple, which has reported a whopping 61 cases as of Saturday.
The Seoul area added 14 new cases, with its surrounding Gyeonggi Province reporting four new infections.
Cases linked to an apartment building in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, reached 25 on Saturday, up four from a day earlier.
Daejeon, a central city 164 kilometers south of Seoul, also reported eight more infections.
Last week, two elementary students in Daejeon tested positive after coming in contact with a peer, which could be the first case of the virus being transmitted at a school in South Korea.
Health authorities are vigilant as the latest spread of the virus could lead to a new wave of the pandemic. South Korea suffered its worst month in February, when the daily number of new infections even rose above 900 at one point.
The country reported no additional deaths, with the death toll staying at 283.
The number of new imported cases reached 18.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 11,832, up 21 from the previous day. This indicates some 90 percent of the COVID-19 patients here have been cured.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)