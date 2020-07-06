(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 6)

The president's order to increase housing supply could finally fix the flops in his administration's real estate policy over the last three years. All of the past 21 measures have confused and worsened the market. The median price of apartments in Seoul soared 52 percent over the last three years, more than doubling the 26 percent average increase over the last 10 years under conservative presidents. A supply shortage also fueled rent increases. Rents in some areas jumped 50 percent in two years.