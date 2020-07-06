Go to Contents
14:00 July 06, 2020

July 7

1970 -- The Gyeongbu Expressway linking Seoul and Busan opens.

1988 -- President Roh Tae-woo issues a special declaration for the "pride of Korean people, unification and prosperity" to ease cross-border tensions and develop inter-Korean relations with an aim to lay the groundwork for national reunification.

2010 -- A number of South Korean websites, including those of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and the foreign ministry, are hampered by a series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. They were later found to be masterminded by North Korea.

2018 -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits North Korea for talks on its nuclear program.
