Court to decide on extradition to U.S. of child porn site operator
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court will hold a third, and probably last, hearing on Monday to decide whether to extradite a criminal who ran one of the world's biggest child porn sites.
U.S. authorities have requested the extradition of Son Jong-woo, the operator of Welcome to Video, which ran on the darknet, inaccessible by regular web browsers.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in the United States in August 2018 on nine counts for his operation of the massive child sexual exploitation site.
The Seoul High Court is to determine his potential extradition on international money laundering offenses because he has been already punished in Korea in relation to child pornography.
In the previous two hearings of the extradition case, Son's lawyer demanded South Korea guarantee that he won't be punished in the U.S. for producing and distributing child pornography, citing Korea's extradition laws that rule against double punishment for the same criminal activity.
During the second trial on June 16, Son made an appeal in a court appearance to go through legal processes in South Korea, where punishments for crimes related to child pornography tend to be much more lenient than in the U.S.
Son was arrested in Korea in March 2018 and convicted of generating and distributing exploitative content for fees paid using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
During the arrest process, authorities found approximately eight terabytes of child sexual assault videos.
He finished serving an 18-month prison term in April but was taken back into custody since an arrest warrant was issued for potential U.S. extradition.
Son operated the site from June 2015 until March 2018, when it was taken down by law enforcement.
Officials around the world worked together to chase down the site's users and arrested 337 people, including 223 Koreans. At least 23 underage victims abused by the site's users were rescued.
In early May, Son's father filed a complaint against his son for what he argued was a violation of laws that prohibit proceeds from criminal activities from being concealed. The move was widely seen as a bid to stop the extradition by having him face a legal process in Korea.
If the court allows his extradition and the justice minister gives the green light, U.S. authorities will come to take him to the U.S. within a month. If not, he will be released immediately.
