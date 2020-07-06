Triathletes, coach at center of abuse allegations deny charges

Ahn, who didn't have any medical license but was referred to by triathletes as the "team doctor," wasn't present. Ahn is believed to have initiated most of the physical abuse, but he wasn't on the payroll with Gyeongju City Hall and was only brought in to work during training camps on a temporary basis. Gyeongju and national sports officials have had difficulty locating Ahn, who's reportedly going through treatment for cancer.

