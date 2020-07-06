Head coach Kim Gyu-bong and two triathletes for the semi-pro club at Gyeongju City Hall in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, were called to testify at an emergency meeting by the National Assembly's subcommittee on sports. The committee convened the meeting in light of the death of Choi Suk-hyeon, who accused Kim, the two athletes and a team therapist named Ahn Joo-hyeon of physically and verbally abusing her for years.

