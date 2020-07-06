Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai-plant suspension

Hyundai to extend suspension of S. Korean plant in late July

17:23 July 06, 2020

SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Monday it will extend the suspension of a major domestic plant for three days later this month to control inventories amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

Hyundai plans to halt the assembly lines at its No. 3 plant in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, from July 29-31, a company spokesman said over the phone.

Hyundai halted some lines at the No. 3 and 4 Ulsan plants from June 1-5 and June 10-12. The No. 1 Ulsan plant was suspended on June 5 and June 8.

This photo taken on April 23, 2020, shows vehicles waiting to be shipped at the port of Hyundai Motor's main plants in Ulsan, about 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)

The No. 3 plant produces models such as the Avante compact, the Venue subcompact and the Ioniq electric and hybrid cars.

Hyundai suspended most of its overseas plants from March amid virus fears. All of its overseas plants returned to operations early in May, though not in full production.

From January to June, Hyundai's sales fell 25 percent to 1,589,429 vehicles from 2,126,307 units in the same period a year ago.

Hyundai has seven domestic plants -- five in Ulsan, one in Asan and one in Jeonju -- and 10 overseas plants -- four in China and one each in the United States, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Russia, India and Brazil. Their combined capacity reaches 5.5 million vehicles.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK