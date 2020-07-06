(LEAD) U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul on Tuesday
(ATTN: ADDS details in para 4)
SEOUL, July 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry said Monday U.S. envoy for North Korea is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterparts amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who doubles as the point man for North Korea, plans to make a three-day visit to South Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Biegun is set to hold talks with Seoul's nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon, and also meet with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young.
The U.S. Department of State said in a statement that Biegun will travel to Seoul and Tokyo from Tuesday to Friday "to continue close allied cooperation on a range of bilateral and global issues and further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK." DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(END)