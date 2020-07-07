Go to Contents
N. Korea says it has no intention to sit down with U.S. for dialogue

06:25 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -– North Korea has "no intention" to sit face to face with the United States for dialogue, the country's foreign ministry said Tuesday, rejecting the possibility of talks with Washington again.

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general of the ministry's department of U.S. affairs, made the remark in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, adding that time will show that such efforts to set up a meeting "will succeed or it will only suffer a loss and ridicule."

