Korean-language dailies

-- Experts call for strengthening social distancing, expanding it across nation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Parliament passed extra budget last week without properly reviewing 2.2 tln won in spending plans for 19 projects (Kookmin Daily)

-- Bio, battery, internet, game industries highlighted amid pandemic (Donga llbo)

-- 30 pct of lawmakers sitting on land, finance panels have multiple homes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Jeonse' prices jump despite gov't measures to stabilize housing markets (Segye Times)

-- Moon, ruling party chief call for parliamentary role in curbing housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon, ruling party call for swift legislation on stabilizing housing prices (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't under fire for belated move to stabilize housing prices (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Supply of new homes in Seoul to shrink next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't considering raising comprehensive property, sales taxes for owners in possession of one high-priced house (Korea Economic Daily)

