Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Experts call for strengthening social distancing, expanding it across nation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Parliament passed extra budget last week without properly reviewing 2.2 tln won in spending plans for 19 projects (Kookmin Daily)
-- Bio, battery, internet, game industries highlighted amid pandemic (Donga llbo)
-- 30 pct of lawmakers sitting on land, finance panels have multiple homes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Jeonse' prices jump despite gov't measures to stabilize housing markets (Segye Times)
-- Moon, ruling party chief call for parliamentary role in curbing housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon, ruling party call for swift legislation on stabilizing housing prices (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't under fire for belated move to stabilize housing prices (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. nuke envoy to visit Seoul amid stalled nuclear talks with North Korea (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Supply of new homes in Seoul to shrink next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't considering raising comprehensive property, sales taxes for owners in possession of one high-priced house (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Hyundai Motor ships its first 10 hydrogen trucks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Coronavirus spreading now in Korea has its origin in Europe, US (Korea Herald)
-- Is Korean economy faring better in pandemic? (Korea Times)
(END)