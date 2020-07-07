S. Korea posts US$2.29 bln current account surplus in May
08:00 July 07, 2020
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a current account surplus in May, central bank data showed Tuesday, although its surplus more than halved from a year earlier on a sharp decline in exports caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The country's current account surplus came to US$2.29 billion in the month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks a turnaround from a $3.33 billion deficit posted the previous month.
However, it also marks a sharp drop from a $5.18 billion surplus posted in May 2019.
