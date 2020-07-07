Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit up 22.7 pct. to 8.1 tln won

08:40 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 8.1 trillion won (US$ 6.8 billion), up 22.7 percent from a year earlier.

Sales decreased 7.4 percent to 52 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 23.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK