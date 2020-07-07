Samsung Electronics Q2 operating profit up 22.7 pct. to 8.1 tln won
08:40 July 07, 2020
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 8.1 trillion won (US$ 6.8 billion), up 22.7 percent from a year earlier.
Sales decreased 7.4 percent to 52 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.
The operating profit was 23.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)