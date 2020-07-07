(Yonhap Interview) Meet Mel Rojas Jr.: KBO's top slugger and a man with a plan

In other major categories, Rojas Jr. ranked second in batting average (.374), tied for third in doubles (17), tied for second in RBIs (48), fourth in on-base percentage (.426) and second in multihit games (25). Say what you will about the Triple Crown in this age of advanced metrics, with batting average and RBIs not being regarded with the same respect as before. But Rojas is a threat to win the Triple Crown this year as the league leader in batting average, home runs and RBIs. Only two players have done so in the KBO.