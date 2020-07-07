Moon calls for transformation of labor-management relations in coronavirus crisis, digital era
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in demanded Tuesday South Korea's labor and business communities seek win-win cooperation and cope together with transformational changes in the digital era.
He expressed regret over the failure to produce a final written accord in the tripartite talks of representatives from the government, labor and business circles on a joint response to the COVID-19 crisis. They planned to sign a draft agreement last week on minimizing job cuts and sharing burdens.
But the signing ceremony was canceled due to the last-minute refusal of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), a major umbrella union. Its hard-line members have strongly protested the proposed deal.
"If the accord had been signed, it would have become an important first step in social grand compromise," Moon said while chairing a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae.
He attached meaning to the provisional deal reached by the three parties and assigned the Economic, Social and Labor Council to continue efforts for a final agreement. He especially asked the KCTU "not to let go of the string of cooperation."
"Labor relations should also develop in line with a new era," Moon said. "Transforming into the digital era, the format of labor is greatly changing in the world."
