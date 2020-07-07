Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Asiana-China route

Asiana to resume flights to Nanjing next week

15:28 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-biggest carrier by sales, said Tuesday it will resume flights to Nanjing next week upon approval from China.

Asiana Airlines plans to begin offering one flight a week on the Incheon-Nanjing route Sunday. The carrier has served one flight a week on the Incheon-Changchun route, a company spokesman said by phone.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has been in consultations with its Chinese counterpart to increase the number of flights that has sharply decreased due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

With the resumption of flights to Nanjing, there will be four routes to China available beginning Sunday, the spokesman said.

Currently, two other Korean carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Jeju Air Co. -- offer a flight per week on the Incheon-Shenyang route and the Incheon-Weihai route, respectively.

China's aviation authorities have made airlines offer one flight a week since late March to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic through incoming passengers.

This file photo taken June 10, 2020, shows Asiana Airlines' planes at Incheon International Airport in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK