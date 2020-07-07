Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #humanitarian aid #foreign ministry

S. Korea to provide US$4 mln in aid to 14 countries hit by locust swarms

19:16 July 07, 2020

SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided Tuesday to provide US$4 million in humanitarian aid to 14 countries suffering from food crises due to desert locusts, the foreign ministry said.

The assistance will be provided to Yemen, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Kenya and other Southwest Asian and African countries via the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), according to the ministry.

In East Africa alone, more than 25 million people are estimated to be in a food crisis. Of the total, 11 million are deemed to be under the direct influence of the locusts, which are fast spreading amid climate change favorable to their proliferation.

The aid will be spent on providing food to those countries, as well as on activities to prevent the further spread of the desert locusts, the ministry said.

"As a responsible member of the international community, the government will actively take part in its efforts to help countries and people suffering from various humanitarian crises, not just from natural disasters," the ministry said in a release.

In March, South Korea provided $200,000 in aid to Pakistan to help the country fight the spread of the locusts.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK