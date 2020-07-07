(2nd LD) Biegun's team on S. Korea visit tests negative for virus
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and his delegation all tested negative for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea on Tuesday, a foreign ministry official said.
Biegun arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, around 3 p.m., on a three-day trip for talks about North Korea's denuclearization, but his departure from the base to the capital has been delayed due to the unplanned virus testing.
The U.S. Embassy in Seoul earlier said the U.S. envoy, members of his delegation and the military air crew were going through COVID-19 testing "out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with" South Korea's health authorities and that they will head to Seoul upon confirmation that all have received negative test results.
The testing procedure reportedly led to the cancellation of a dinner that U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris had planned to host for the No. 2 American diplomat.
