07:07 July 08, 2020

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Minister Choo presses top prosecutor to obey her instructions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party seeks to expand housing supplies by securing idle lands in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)
-- Real estate policy in chaos (Donga llbo)
-- Multibillion won listing fee for Bithumb flowed into tax haven (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Adhering to quarantine rules holds key to preventing 'serial infection of new coronavirus' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party faces backlash from owning multiple houses, supporters move to defect (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party conducts first inspection into members' real estate amid public outcry (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Housing prices in Gangnam have hit all-time high whenever gov't has eased real estate holding taxes (Hankyoreh)
-- Optimus private equity fund was worst fraud case (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Motor, SK join hands for future industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung logs operating profit of 8 trillion won despite new coronavirus, boasts superpower strength (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pyongyang tells Seoul to give up on mediating role (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Government, ruling party scramble to control booming real estate market (Korea Herald)
-- 'Biegun's visit meant to show strong alliance' (Korea Times)
(END)

