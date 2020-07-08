Korean-language dailies

-- Minister Choo presses top prosecutor to obey her instructions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party seeks to expand housing supplies by securing idle lands in Seoul (Kookmin Daily)

-- Real estate policy in chaos (Donga llbo)

-- Multibillion won listing fee for Bithumb flowed into tax haven (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Adhering to quarantine rules holds key to preventing 'serial infection of new coronavirus' (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party faces backlash from owning multiple houses, supporters move to defect (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party conducts first inspection into members' real estate amid public outcry (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Housing prices in Gangnam have hit all-time high whenever gov't has eased real estate holding taxes (Hankyoreh)

-- Optimus private equity fund was worst fraud case (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor, SK join hands for future industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung logs operating profit of 8 trillion won despite new coronavirus, boasts superpower strength (Korea Economic Daily)

