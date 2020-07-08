Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Avante N Line-rendering

Hyundai to launch Avante N Line compact this month

09:55 July 08, 2020

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will launch the Avante N Line compact model in South Korea later this month as it strives to boost sales amid the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Avante N Line comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged engine that doles out 204 horsepower. It is available either with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, the company said in a statement.

This rendering image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the front image of the Avante N Line compact. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Elantra N Line offers a more aggressive design that incorporates N Line's signature red accents inside and out at an attractive price," Executive Vice President Thomas Schemera in charge of the product division of Hyundai Motor Group said in the statement.

The all-new model is distinguished by low and wide styling. It comes with Hyundai's signature cascading grille, motorsport-inspired air intake and 18-inch alloy wheels with larger brakes, the statement said.

The Avante compact is sold as Elantra in overseas markets.

The N Line brand sits between Hyundai Motor's high-performance N brand and the general Hyundai brand. The N models bring full performance capability to daily driving while N Line brings performance-inspired elements to base model vehicles, it said.

Hyundai already offers the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N, as well as several N Line models such as i30 N Line in select markets.

This rendering image provided by Hyundai Motor shows the rear image of the Avante N Line compact. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK