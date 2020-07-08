Gov't to meet residents over USFK Pocheon live-fire range issues
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry was to hold a meeting with residents near a U.S. Forces Korea firing range in the northern city of Pocheon in an effort to explore ways to resolve their safety concerns and other complaints, officials said Wednesday.
Those residing near the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, have long complained about noise, unexploded ordnances and other damage, as firing drills have taken place throughout the year.
In order to improve the situation and compensate for their sufferings, the government has been pushing for diverse projects, such as the construction of a separate road for direct access to the camp and welfare facilities, and has held a regular meeting with local residents.
Wednesday's session will bring together Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and related officers from the military and the city, according to the ministry.
"Today's meeting is meant to brief the people on major ongoing support programs and future plans and to listen to their voices," a ministry official said.
Located near the inter-Korean border, the 13.2 million-square-meter complex, also known as the Yeongpyeong range, is one of the few live-fire training facilities for the U.S. military in South Korea.
In the wake of public outrage over a series of stray round incidents, USFK in 2018 enhanced safety features of the range, such as through the improvement of ricochet beams and the adjustment of targets in various locations.
