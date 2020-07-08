Biegun thanks South Korea for supporting trip to Seoul amid COVID-19
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday expressed appreciation to South Korea for its support for making his trip to Seoul possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, calling health authorities "excellent and collaborative."
Biegun began his three-day trip to Seoul on Tuesday night after going through COVID-19 tests administered by the staff of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) upon arrival at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul.
"Thank you for hosting me, and everything is complicated, but your government is very collaborative in working out the details in getting here safely, and we certainly want to be safe too," he said during a meeting with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
"Your KCDC was excellent to work with, and everybody's healthy, and we are here," he added.
He was set to hold talks with a series of Seoul officials, including Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and Seoul's top nuclear envoy, Lee Do-hoon.
