Hanssem Q2 operating profit up 172.3 pct. to 23 bln won

16:51 July 08, 2020

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Hanssem Co. on Wednesday estimated its second-quarter operating profit at 23 billion won (US$ 19.2 million), up 172.3 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 25.9 percent to 517.2 billion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 40.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
