7 more American service members test positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Seven American service members tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday.
The latest COVID-19 cases brought the total number of infections among the USFK population to 54.
Four of the newly confirmed patients arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on commercial flights, while the three others arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of the capital, on U.S. government chartered flights.
Of the seven, two tested negative in their initial COVID-19 tests, but tested positive on their second test required to exit a two-week quarantine, according to the U.S. military.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo the virus test and are quarantined for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
Since testing positive, all seven have been moved to isolation facilities on Camp Humphreys or Osan base.
The number of active duty USFK service members who are currently confirmed positive for the virus stands at 14.
"USFK continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," it said in a release.
