(LEAD) Indian police arrest two S. Korean executives of LG Polymers over deadly gas leak
(ATTN: UPDATES with name of head of LG Polymers India in 2nd para)
NEW DELHI, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Indian police have arrested two South Korean executives of LG Chem Ltd.'s local unit over a deadly gas leak that killed 12 people, diplomatic sources and the company said Wednesday.
Jeong Sunkey, president of LG Polymers India, and a technical adviser were taken into custody, along with 10 other local employees, late Tuesday on charges of culpable homicide and lax management of toxic materials, they said.
The police will decide whether to indict them within 60 days after carrying out an investigation.
Styrene gas leaked at LG Polymers India's plant in Andra Pradesh on May 7, killing 12 people and sickening hundreds of others.
A committee set up by the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has concluded that negligence and serious lapses in safety were to blame for the accident. Indian police launched a probe after the report was published.
The company has created a special task force to resolve any related issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.
The LG Polymers plant, which LG Chem acquired from Hindustan Polymers in 1996, produces a wide range of polystyrene, including engineering plastic, an industrial raw material for automobiles and electronic parts.
(END)