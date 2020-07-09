Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Minister Choo rejects top prosecutor's compromise offer (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't officials scramble as prime minister orders selling of homes by multiple property owners (Kookmin Daily)
-- Top prosecutor pledges independent probe body, justice minister rejects (Donga llbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo dumps offer from top prosecutor (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump open to summit with Kim if 'helpful' (Segye Times)
-- Unprecedented property tax scheme approaching (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Amid property market boom, some officials would rather give up promotions than sell homes (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Choo immediately declines Yoon's offer, calls it breach of order (Hankyoreh)
-- Choo demands full surrender from top prosecutor, declines compromise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump willing to meet with Kim Jong-un 'if he wants' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mobile carriers imposed record fine for illegal 5G subsidies (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Focus stays fixed on bigwigs with multiple residences (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Trump says open to 3rd summit (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. 'strongly' backs inter-Korean cooperation: Biegun (Korea Times)
