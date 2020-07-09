(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 9)

However, Pyongyang is unlikely to accept the ruling. The Seoul court's hearings on the case have been held without the presence of the defendants since the civil suit was filed in October 2016. The surviving victims said that they were captured by North Korean forces during the Korean War. They were not repatriated to the South at the end of the war and forced into labor from September 1953 and June 1956. They fled from the North and returned home in 2000 and 2001.