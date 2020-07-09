(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 9)

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered senior government officials to sell their "extra houses as quickly as possible." If they own several apartments, the public will not have any reason to trust the liberal Moon Jae-in administration's real estate policy, he said. Moon's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min joined the move by pledging to sell his apartment in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. On Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) began to study how many residences each of its 176 lawmakers possesses. Currently, 40 out of them are multiple homeowners.