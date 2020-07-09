S. Korea welcomes Biegun's remarks on U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation: ministry official
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomed a remark by United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun expressing strong support for inter-Korean cooperation, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Biegun, who doubles as the U.S. special representative for North Korea, said Wednesday after talks with his counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, that the U.S. "strongly supports" inter-Korean cooperation, calling it an "important component" in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula.
"We welcome Biegun's remarks saying that inter-Korean cooperation is an important component in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula and expressing full support for the South Korean government's efforts in advancing inter-Korean cooperation," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said.
Biegun has no plans to meet the Unification Minister nominee Lee In-young, currently in the process of parliamentary confirmation, a ministry official said.
The No. 2 American diplomat arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day visit. On Thursday, he was scheduled to meet with South Korea's newly appointed national security advisor Suh Hoon at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae before flying to Japan later in the day.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)