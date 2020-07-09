Full text of opinion piece by UAE foreign minister

The UAE is proud to highlight that it has used the South Korean experience to form its own domestic response to the virus while keeping essential global logistical services operating. We assisted the evacuation of South Korean citizens and their families from Tehran at the height of the outbreak in the region and kept passenger and trade links to Seoul open as long as we could before we had to temporarily close our borders.

We would also like to express appreciation to South Korea for prioritizing the export of critical COVID-19 testing and medical supplies such as swabs to the UAE. Having managed the situation within our own borders, both the UAE and South Korea worked to deliver to other countries the assistance they needed in line with our shared commitment to humanitarian principles.