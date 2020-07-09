S. Korea, New Zealand hold defense talks, vow to strengthen cooperation
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The vice defense ministers of South Korea and New Zealand held phone talks Thursday and agreed to beef up their security cooperation despite the new coronavirus situation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the talks with Andrew Bridgman, Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min expressed gratitude for New Zealand fighting alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict, according to the ministry.
Stressing that there should never be another war on the Korean Peninsula, Park asked for New Zealand's continued support for Seoul's efforts to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Bridgman also expressed thanks over the delivery of a 26,000-ton warship, Aotearoa, built by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. to his country in June. Park said he hopes the two countries' defense cooperation will further expand.
"The two sides agreed on the need to continue developing their cooperation in the fields of national security and defense despite the COVID-19 situation and vowed to continue close communications down the road," the ministry said in a release.
