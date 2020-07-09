Go to Contents
S. Korea starts developing marine radar

17:34 July 09, 2020

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to localize production of marine radar that has been exclusively imported so far, a state-funded shipbuilding institute said Thursday.

Under the plan, the Research Institute of Medium&small Shipbuilding (RIMS) will spend 6 billion won (US$5 million) to develop marine radar in cooperation with four other bodies, including state-funded Korean Marine Equipment Research Institute, the institute said in an emailed statement.

This photo shows a marine radar mounted on a ship. (Yonhap)

RIMS will push to export the marine radar if it succeeds in development, it said.

Marine radar has been imported from Japan and other countries, presenting a hurdle for the localization of Integrated Navigation System (INS), a composite navigation system designed to avoid ship collision and monitor the progress of ships.

