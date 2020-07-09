Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Park Won-soon #Seoul mayor

(LEAD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report

18:34 July 09, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS details in last two paras)

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are trying to locate Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing.

Park's daughter filed a police report at around 5:17 p.m. that he "had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off."

Police were in an all-out search for Park, mobilizing drones and police dogs.

The city government earlier said one of Park's schedules that was to be held at 4:40 p.m. was canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."

A city official said the municipal government is looking into the details.

This file photo shows Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK