(2nd LD) Police searching for Seoul mayor after missing report

19:26 July 09, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES with police search details, photo)

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- Police said Thursday they are trying to locate Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon after he was reported missing.

Park's daughter filed a police report at around 5:17 p.m. that he "had left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will, with his phone currently off."

Police were in an all-out search for Park, mobilizing drones and police dogs.

His mobile phone signal was last accessed near Gilsangsa Temple in the northeastern Seoul ward of Seongbuk.

Police are concentrating their search in the area, but Park remained unaccounted for as of 7 p.m.

This file photo shows Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. (Yonhap)

The city government earlier said an event on Park's schedule that was to be held at 4:40 p.m. was canceled due to "inevitable circumstances."

A city official said the municipal government is looking into the details.

A police barricade is set up around the Seoul mayor's official residence in the central Seoul ward of Jongno on July 9, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

