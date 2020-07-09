Pompeo says U.S. is 'very hopeful' about continuing talks with N. Korea

Go to Contents
23:16 July 09, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to work to establish dialogue with North Korea and is "very hopeful" about continuing the talks, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

Pompeo made the remark as nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled due to differences over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.

"We continue to work to establish dialogue and have substantive conversations about how we might deliver this really good outcome, this outcome of delivering peace and stability to the entire peninsula," he said in a teleconference with reporters in response to a question posed by Yonhap News Agency.

"We're very hopeful that we can continue to have this conversation," he added.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Yonhap)

