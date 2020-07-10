(LEAD) N. Korea has no use for another summit with U.S.: N.K. leader's sister
(ATTN: ADDS more info on para 3-6)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has no use for another summit with the United States, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Friday.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim Yo-jong said she believes another summit is unnecessary and useless to the North as long as the two sides are unable to resolve their differences and the U.S. sticks to its positions.
"This is my personal opinion but any summit between the U.S. and North Korea will not take place this year," Kim said.
"We are not saying we are not going to denuclearize, but that we cannot denuclearize now," she said, calling on the U.S. to take "major steps."
She also said, however, that relations between leader Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump remain good and that the leader told her to extend his message to Trump, wishing him all the success in his works.
(END)