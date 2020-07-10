(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on July 10)

Some observers here say the North may test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile in a bid to get the U.S. to make further concessions without its complete denuclearization, while avoiding a strong backlash from Washington, which could be triggered by another ICBM or nuclear weapons test. Trump may move to sit down with Kim at that point to clinch what he believes he can trumpet as a deal that has defused a severe security threat to people in the U.S. mainland.