Two dead in hospital fire in southwestern region
08:28 July 10, 2020
GOHEUNG, South Korea, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Two people were killed and 56 others were injured in a hospital fire in the country's southwestern region, officials said Friday.
The fire broke out at a hospital in Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, at 3:34 a.m. It was extinguished at 6:01 a.m.
While sparks were not seen from outside the building, smoke quickly filling up inside the building is assumed to have worsened the casualties.
Fire authorities are searching the building to find any victims who have not been rescued. They plan to determine the exact cause of the fire following the search.
(END)
