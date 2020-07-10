U.N. grants sanctions waiver for U.S. aid organization's project in N. Korea
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has granted a temporary sanctions waiver for a U.S. nongovernmental organization's food assistance project in North Korea, the U.N.'s website showed Friday.
American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) was granted the exemption for its "humanitarian agricultural assistance project addressing the critical issue of food availability" in North Korea, according to the website.
The exemption is to authorize "the import of agricultural supplies and materials for greenhouse construction, rice, corn and vegetable production to four cooperative farms in South Pyongan, North Pyongan and South Hwanghae provinces," it showed.
Subject to the exemption also is such items as tractors, water pumps, herbicides and seedling fertilizer, along with materials needed for greenhouse construction.
The exemption will be effective for six months until Jan. 6 next year.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
