Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LG Electronics #beer #homebrewing

LG Electronics unveils homebrewing machine at affordable price

10:00 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday launched its latest homebrewing machine at a more affordable price, hoping the product can ride on the pandemic-driven, stay-at-home economy.

The 2020 model of LG HomeBrew comes with a price tag of 1.99 million won (US$1,660) in South Korea, which is half of the price when the machine was first introduced in the market last year.

If consumers want to get the machine through its rental program, they will have to pay 49,900 won per month, the South Korean tech firm added.

"We were able to lower the price of our homebrew machine by simplifying its interior design and reducing production costs," LG said. "However, its exterior design and functions have not changed."

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on July 10, 2020, shows the company's capsule-based home brew machine. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The kitchen gadget makes beer out of capsules containing malt, yeast, hop oil and flavors. Its algorithm controls temperature and pressure to maintain a stable quality of beer, and the machine cleans itself after dispensing.

The machine will be able to make five types of beer -- pale ale, India pale ale, stout, wheat and pilsner.

LG said it hopes that the latest machine can attract solo drinkers and craft beer lovers who are reluctant to visit pubs and bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK