Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
July 4 -- N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'

7 -- N.K. again rejects possibility of talks with U.S.

8 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary

-- Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation

-- Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports

-- U.S., Australia, Japan urge N.K. to stop increasing tensions, return to talks

9 -- Pompeo doesn't rule out another U.S.-N. Korea summit

10 -- N. Korea says another summit with U.S. 'not needed,' 'not beneficial'
