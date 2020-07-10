Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
July 4 -- N. Korea says it feels no need to 'sit face to face with U.S.'
7 -- N.K. again rejects possibility of talks with U.S.
8 -- N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
-- Biegun says U.S. 'strongly' supports inter-Korean cooperation
-- Trump says he is open to another summit with N.K. leader: reports
-- U.S., Australia, Japan urge N.K. to stop increasing tensions, return to talks
9 -- Pompeo doesn't rule out another U.S.-N. Korea summit
10 -- N. Korea says another summit with U.S. 'not needed,' 'not beneficial'
