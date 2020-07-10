Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Four-term ruling party lawmaker named unification minister, NIS chief as national security director
SEOUL, July 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in nominated Lee In-young, a four-term ruling party lawmaker, as South Korea's new unification minister Friday in a shake-up of his security team aimed at providing fresh momentum to troubled efforts to improve inter-Korean ties and revitalize the peace process.
Moon also tapped Suh Hoon, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), as new director of national security.
Lee, known for brisk involvement in peace-related activities as a lawmaker with the Democratic Party, is to succeed Kim Yeon-chul, who resigned days after North Korea's June 16 demolition of a joint liaison office in its border city of Kaesong. Pyongyang also cut cross-border communications, ostensibly in anger over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent from the South.
Former POWs win damage suit against N. Korea and its leader
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean men who were once prisoners of war (POWs) taken to North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War on Tuesday won a landmark damage suit filed against North Korea and its leader Kim Jong-un for the forced labor they endured while in captivity there.
The Seoul Central District Court ordered North Korea and its leader to pay 21 million won (US$17,550) each to the two former POWs, known by their surnames Han and Roh.
The two filed the suit in October 2016, claiming they had suffered enormous mental and physical damage from forced labor during about 33 months of captivity in the North in the 1950s.
S. Korea welcomes Biegun's remarks on U.S. support for inter-Korean cooperation: ministry official
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea welcomed a remark by United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun expressing strong support for inter-Korean cooperation, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
Biegun, who doubles as the U.S. special representative for North Korea, said Wednesday after talks with his counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, that the U.S. "strongly supports" inter-Korean cooperation, calling it an "important component" in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula.
"We welcome Biegun's remarks saying that inter-Korean cooperation is an important component in fostering stability on the Korean Peninsula and expressing full support for the South Korean government's efforts in advancing inter-Korean cooperation," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said.
