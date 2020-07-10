Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
'Blood Sweat & Tears' becomes 7th BTS video to top 600 mln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The video of K-pop band BTS' song "Blood Sweat & Tears" has drawn more than 600 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's seventh video to hit that threshold, the band's management agency said Friday.
Big Hit Entertainment said "Blood Sweat & Tears," the main track of the band's second full-length album, "Wings," surpassed the mark on YouTube at around 5 a.m. Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Father of late triathlete calls for new law to protect athletes against abuse
SEOUL -- The father of a late triathlete who took her own life after enduring years of apparent abuse said Friday a new law should be enacted that can protect athletes against abuse and misconduct.
Choi Young-hee, whose daughter Choi Suk-hyeon was found dead in late June, held a press conference at the National Assembly, where he was joined by United Future Party Rep. Lee Yong, former head coach of the national bobsleigh and skeleton team.
-----------------
S. Korea joins virtual multilateral talks on peace building in Afghanistan
SEOUL -- South Korea has participated in a virtual multilateral meeting hosted by the Afghan government to discuss joint efforts to stabilize the Central Asian country from unrest, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Violence is escalating in Kabul amid efforts to start a U.S-backed peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban after nearly two decades of war, after the U.S. withdrawal of forces under a February deal it signed with the Taliban.
-----------------
POSCO restarts 3rd blast furnace despite virus
SEOUL -- South Korean steelmaker POSCO said Friday it has restarted its third blast furnace amid the global recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came 20 months after repair and maintenance work worth about 400 billion won (US$332.6 million) at the third blast furnace in Gwangyang, about 420 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
-----------------
Seoul's trade minister to head to Geneva for next WTO chief bid
SEOUL -- South Korea's Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee plans to fly to Geneva next week to announce her campaign pledges for the top post of the World Trade Organization (WTO), her ministry said Friday.
Yoo will head to Geneva on Sunday and participate in the three-day general council meeting at the WTO that starts Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Google to strengthen monitoring of fake news and illegal content on YouTube
SEOUL -- Google's video-sharing platform YouTube will cooperate with South Korea to closely monitor and prevent the spread of fake news and illegal content, South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Friday, citing a Google executive.
Google's Senior Vice President Neal Mohan made the comments during a videoconference with Han Sang-hyuk, chairman of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), according to the regulator's statement.
-----------------
S. Korean, Czech presidents exchange letters to mark 30th anniversary of bilateral ties
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in and his Czech counterpart, Milos Zeman, have exchanged letters to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their countries' diplomatic relations, the foreign ministry said Friday.
In the letter, Moon said he welcomed the steady expansion and development of the two countries' cooperation in economic, political and other areas since they established diplomatic ties in 1990, according to the ministry.
(END)