Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #South Korea-India defense talks

Defense ministers of S. Korea, India vow to beef up cooperation

18:27 July 10, 2020

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and India held phone talks Friday and vowed to boost their ties and enhance cooperation against nontraditional security threats, such as the new coronavirus, Seoul's defense ministry said.

During the conversation with Rajnath Singh, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo explained South Korea's response to COVID-19, and how the military contributed to the government's efforts to stem the spread of the novel virus.

Singh praised South Korea's virus response as one of the most successful in the globe, according to the ministry.

Jeong also expressed gratitude to India for dispatching the largest medical staff during the 1950-53 Korean War, vowing never to forget their sacrifice and commitment. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the conflict.

The Indian minister said his country is proud to have taken part in the war to protect democracy and freedom, and thanked South Korea for sending faces masks for Indian veterans.

Singh also said his country will actively support Seoul's hosting of the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated for April next year.

"The two ministers agreed nontraditional security threats, such as epidemics and cyber threats, are a joint task that cannot be resolved by a single country's efforts ... and vowed to strengthen their cooperation," the ministry said in a release.

In this file photo, provided by Seoul's defense ministry and taken on Feb. 2, 2020, South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (L) and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, pose for a photo after holding talks in New Delhi. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK