Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't raises property ownership tax by up to 6 percent (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Mayor Park Won-soon says in suicide note he is 'sorry' to everyone (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't imposes punitive tax at every stage: home purchase, home ownership, home sale (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't slaps punitive tax on home purchase, home ownership, home sale to pressure multiple home owners to sell homes (Segye Times)

-- Supporters of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon vow to find and punish woman who filed criminal complaint over unwanted 'physical contact' and 'inappropriate' messages (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Civil society in shock over death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon (Hankyoreh)

-- Park Won-soon leaves behind scars on morality of civic movement (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't slaps punitive tax at every stage: home buying, home owning, home selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't imposes triple tax on multiple home owners to pressure them to sell homes (Korea Economic Daily)

