S. Korea reports 35 new virus cases, number down for 4th straight day
10:44 July 11, 2020
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 35 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, the fourth consecutive day that the number has declined.
The new cases raised South Korea's total cases of COVID-19 to 13,373, and the nation's death toll remained at 288, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
The new cases have been on the decline since Wednesday when South Korea reported 63 new virus cases before falling to 50 on Thursday and 45 the following day.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword