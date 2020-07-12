Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean workers-Iraq

S. Korea to bring home 100 nationals from Iraq on charter flight

22:13 July 12, 2020

TEHRAN, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to bring home some 100 nationals working at construction sites in Iraq amid the coronavirus pandemic, embassy officials said Sunday.

The charter flight will bring the Korean workers home on Monday, according to the Korean embassy in Iraq.

Last month, two Korean workers dispatched to a construction site in Iraq died due to the infectious virus.

Another Korean worker tested positive on Saturday and is in stable condition, embassy officials said.
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK