S. Korea to bring home 100 nationals from Iraq on charter flight
22:13 July 12, 2020
TEHRAN, July 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is set to bring home some 100 nationals working at construction sites in Iraq amid the coronavirus pandemic, embassy officials said Sunday.
The charter flight will bring the Korean workers home on Monday, according to the Korean embassy in Iraq.
Last month, two Korean workers dispatched to a construction site in Iraq died due to the infectious virus.
Another Korean worker tested positive on Saturday and is in stable condition, embassy officials said.
